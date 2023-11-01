Open Menu

IRSA Releases 109,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 109,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 109,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1523.68 feet and was 125.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1202.60 feet, which was 152.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 70,400, 39,000, 42,900 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,0600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

