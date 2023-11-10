IRSA releases 110,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 110,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.82 feet and was 114.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,700 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.40 feet, which was 143.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,800 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 71,400, 41,700, 35,600 and 7,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.