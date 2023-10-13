Open Menu

IRSA Releases 110,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 07:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 110,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 74,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.20 feet and was 131.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1215.45 feet, which was 165.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,400, 55,300, 58,400 and 19,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

