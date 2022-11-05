UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 110,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 110,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 110,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1525.74 feet and was 127.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,400 cusecs while the outflow was recorded as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1155.55 feet, which was 105.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 7,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 62,800, 41,100, 30,800 and 10,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 3,200 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

