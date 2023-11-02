IRSA releases 110,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 110,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.83 feet and was 124.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,900 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1201.65 feet, which was 151.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 40,200, 42,900 and 11,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.