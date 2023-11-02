Open Menu

IRSA Releases 110,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

IRSA releases 110,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 110,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.83 feet and was 124.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,900 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1201.65 feet, which was 151.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 40,200, 42,900 and 11,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

46 minutes ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

46 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

4 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

4 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan