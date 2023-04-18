UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 110,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

IRSA releases 110,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 110,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 102,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.37 feet and was 36.37 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs while the outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.30 feet, 56.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 32,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 39,600, 31,900, 25.500 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

