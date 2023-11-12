Open Menu

IRSA Releases 110,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 110,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 110,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1513.17 feet and was 113.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.10 feet, which was 142.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 19,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,900, 49,500, 33,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

