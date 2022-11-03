UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 110,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 110,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 110,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.08 feet and was 130.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,600 cusecs while outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1158.15 feet, which was 108.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 54,600, 41,100, 34,200 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Afr ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

14 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

14 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.