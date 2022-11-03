IRSA releases 110,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 110,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.08 feet and was 130.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,600 cusecs while outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1158.15 feet, which was 108.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 54,600, 41,100, 34,200 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.