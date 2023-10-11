Open Menu

IRSA Releases 110,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 110,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.65 feet and was 131.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.15 feet, which was 167.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,700, 71,800, 58,400 and 19,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

