IRSA Releases 110,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 1100,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 121,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 1100,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 121,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.68 feet, which was 25.68 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,400 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.50 feet, which was 79.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,600 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 36,300 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 25,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

