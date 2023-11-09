Open Menu

IRSA Releases 110,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 110,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.79 feet and was 115.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1194.30 feet, which was 144.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,300 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 40,400, 35,600 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

