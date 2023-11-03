IRSA releases 111,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 111,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.05 feet and was 124.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,700 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1200.65 feet, which was 150.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 7,000 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 38,900, 41,000 and 10,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.