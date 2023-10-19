Open Menu

IRSA Releases 111,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 111,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 111,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.98 feet and was 130.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1211.10 feet, which was 161.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,000, 46,000, 48,800 and 16,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 minutes ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

1 hour ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

12 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

13 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

13 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

14 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

14 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan