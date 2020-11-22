IRSA releases 111,600 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 111,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1499.61 feet, which was 111.61 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 25,700 cusecs and outflow as 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.10 feet, which was 148.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 68,000, 50,800 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.