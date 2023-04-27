IRSA releases 111,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 111,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 110,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.17 feet and was 46.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,700 cusecs while the outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.55 feet, 69.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 39,800 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 38,700, 43,700, 34,900 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.