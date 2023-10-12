Open Menu

IRSA Releases 112,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

IRSA releases 112,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 112,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 77,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.45 feet and was 131.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.30 feet, which was 166.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 47,300, 69,700, 58,400 and 19,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

8 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

8 minutes ago
 UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

53 minutes ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

2 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan