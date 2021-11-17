IRSA releases 112307 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 112307 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45051 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1486.89 feet, which was 94.89 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24500 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.75 feet, which was 115.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8244 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69400 , 56561 and 33285 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8307 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.