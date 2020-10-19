UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 112,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:57 PM

IRSA releases 112,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 112,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 112,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1527.47 feet, which was 141.45 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 39,600 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.95 feet, which was 175.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 85,000, 53,100 and 23,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

