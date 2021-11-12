UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 112652 Cusecs Water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 112652 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48463 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 112652 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48463 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1494.83 feet, which was 101.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 25400 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.25 feet, which was 122.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 10411 and 40000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 62010, 54724 and 29145 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8152 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

