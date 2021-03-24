UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 112,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 112,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 112,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 167,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.57 feet, which was 28.57 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,600 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1099.95 feet, which was 59.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,800 and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 57,900, 22,900 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

