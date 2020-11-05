IRSA releases 112,800 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 112,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 112,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1521.82 feet, which was 135.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,900 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1205.20 feet, which was 165.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,300, 39,000 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.