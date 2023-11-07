Open Menu

IRSA Releases 112,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 112,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1518.03 feet and was 120.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1196.30 feet, which was 146.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 6,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,000, 38,900, 38,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

