IRSA Releases 113,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 113,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1519.18 feet and was 121.18 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,300 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1197.40 feet, which was 147.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,800, 37,500, 35,100 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

