IRSA Releases 113,600 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 113,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1448.73 feet and was 34.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1142.65 feet, which was 92.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 43,000, 56,000, 58,800 and 19,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 63,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
