Open Menu

IRSA Releases 113,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM

IRSA releases 113,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 113,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 113,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1448.73 feet and was 34.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1142.65 feet, which was 92.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 43,000, 56,000, 58,800 and 19,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 63,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due ..

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

4 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

4 minutes ago
 Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

16 minutes ago
 115 held for selling roti at higher rate

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

16 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

16 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

16 minutes ago
2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

16 minutes ago
 At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

12 minutes ago
 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

18 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

12 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

16 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan