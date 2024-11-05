IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 114,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1524.51 feet and was 126.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,400 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.00 feet, which was 132.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 51,200, 45,100, 35,100 and 5,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.