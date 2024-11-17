Open Menu

IRSA Releases 114,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 114,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.74 feet and was 111.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.35 feet, which was 119.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 47,300, 35,200 and 5,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

