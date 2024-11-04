IRSA releases 114,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 114,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1525.49 feet and was 127.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,700 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.15 feet, which was 133.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,800, 45,700, 37,200, and 5,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.