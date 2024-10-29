Open Menu

IRSA Releases 114,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 114,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 114,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1530.76 feet and was 132.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.05 feet, which was 140.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,700, 48,100, 38,400 and 7,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

12 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

12 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

12 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

12 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

12 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan