IRSA Releases 114,700 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 114,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1530.76 feet and was 132.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.05 feet, which was 140.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,700, 48,100, 38,400 and 7,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
