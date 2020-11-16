IRSA releases 115,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 115,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1505.83 feet, which was 117.83 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 42,700 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.05 feet, which was 153.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,800 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78,300, 52,100 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.