UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 115,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 115,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 115,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1505.83 feet, which was 117.83 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 42,700 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.05 feet, which was 153.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,800 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78,300, 52,100 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 680 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

12 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

12 minutes ago

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

13 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

13 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.