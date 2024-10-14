IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 115,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 79,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.73 feet and was 137.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 41,100 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.50 feet, which was 153.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,800, 62,900, 54,900 and 15,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.