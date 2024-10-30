Open Menu

IRSA Releases 115,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 115,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.99 feet and was 131.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.90 feet, which was 138.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,800 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,300, 45,600, 37,400 and 6,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

