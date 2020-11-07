IRSA releases 115,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 115,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1518.83 feet, which was 132.83 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,500 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1203.25 feet, which was 163.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,200, 43,200 and 6,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.