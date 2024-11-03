IRSA releases 115,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 115,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1526.46 feet and was 128.46 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,400 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.30 feet, which was 134.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,700, 43,200, 36,500 and 5,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.