IRSA releases 115,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 115,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 150,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.91 feet which was 29.91 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45,200 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.95 feet, which was 74.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,100, 43,400, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.