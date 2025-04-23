Open Menu

IRSA Releases 115,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 115,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 115,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 150,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.91 feet which was 29.91 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45,200 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.95 feet, which was 74.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,100, 43,400, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

15 minutes ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

4 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

13 hours ago
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

13 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

13 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

13 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

13 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

13 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan