IRSA Releases 115,600 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 115,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 150,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.91 feet which was 29.91 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45,200 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.95 feet, which was 74.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,100, 43,400, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 115,600 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Notorious robbery gang leader arrested in Mardana encounter5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 at Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Sargodha board team secures 2nd position in All Pakistan Inter-boards cross country championship34 minutes ago
-
From Humble Beginnings to Digital Kingpin: How Saqib Jatoi Redefined Success at Just 2045 minutes ago
-
Pakistan "concerned" over tourists' killing in IIOJK firing incident: FO55 minutes ago
-
Police team visit Oil & gas company1 hour ago
-
AJK observes International Earth Day-2025 emphasizing focus on collective actions to protect plane ..1 hour ago
-
News of bugging device in Judge's chamber found false12 hours ago
-
Minister, Speaker NA express deep sorrow over road accident of Saba Sadiq12 hours ago
-
Punjab Industrial Expo inaugurated at Global Village12 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan holds seminar in connection with Iqbal Day12 hours ago