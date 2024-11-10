Open Menu

IRSA Releases 115,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 115,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 115,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.47 feet and was 119.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.50 feet, which was 126.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,200 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,200, 49,500, 35,700 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

16 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

16 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

16 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

20 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

22 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

23 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan