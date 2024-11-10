IRSA releases 115,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 115,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.47 feet and was 119.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.50 feet, which was 126.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,200 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,200, 49,500, 35,700 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.