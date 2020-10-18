UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 115,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

IRSA releases 115,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 115,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1528.17 feet, which was 142.17 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 38,100 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1216.70 feet, which was 176.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,900, 55,700 and 24,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

