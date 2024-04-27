Open Menu

IRSA Releases 116,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 116,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 116,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 179,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1450.51 feet and was 36.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1144.30 feet, which was 94.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 43,300, 53,000, 84,800 and 19,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 66,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

9 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

5 hours ago
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

14 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

14 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

14 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

14 hours ago
 Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

14 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan