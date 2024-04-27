IRSA Releases 116,200 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 116,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 179,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1450.51 feet and was 36.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1144.30 feet, which was 94.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 43,300, 53,000, 84,800 and 19,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 66,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
