IRSA Releases 116,800 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 116,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.31 feet and was 122.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,200 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.60 feet, which was 128.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,300, 45,700, 36,600 and 4,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Industrial Area police arrest 2000 outlaws, recovers 69 mln35 seconds ago
-
Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms10 minutes ago
-
National STEM day emphasizes need for digital literacy in education10 minutes ago
-
Governors of KP, Punjab meet, discusses key issues11 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held21 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations21 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue30 minutes ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog51 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet, scholar Jaun Elia remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan1 hour ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..1 hour ago