IRSA Releases 116,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 116,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.31 feet and was 122.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,200 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.60 feet, which was 128.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,300, 45,700, 36,600 and 4,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

