IRSA Releases 117,000 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 117,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.16 feet and was 131.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,300 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.75 feet, which was 137.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,300, 45,600, 37,400 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
