IRSA Releases 117,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:48 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 117,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 117,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1399.40 feet, which was 15.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,700 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1106.90 feet, which was 66.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,600 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54,900, 45,900 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

