IRSA releases 117,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 117,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 75,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.20 feet, which was 146.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 42,400 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.40 feet, which was 181.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 84,700, 69,500 and 22,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.