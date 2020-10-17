UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 117,400 Cusecs Water

Sat 17th October 2020

IRSA releases 117,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 117,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 117,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1528.95 feet, which was 142.95 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 39,400 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.45 feet, which was 177.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,600, 59,600 and 26,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

