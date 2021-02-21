IRSA releases 117,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 117,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1421.05 feet, which was 29.05 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,200 and 47,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.10 feet, which was 112.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 57,000, 53,800 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.