UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 117,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 117,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 117,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1421.05 feet, which was 29.05 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,200 and 47,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.10 feet, which was 112.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 57,000, 53,800 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

7 minutes ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

UAE stresses importance of digital technologies in ..

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.