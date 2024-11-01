Open Menu

IRSA Releases 117,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 117,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 117,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.30 feet and was 130.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.60 feet, which was 136.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,800, 43,200, 36,500 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

12 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

12 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

12 hours ago
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

12 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

12 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

12 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

12 hours ago
 Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan