IRSA Releases 117,500 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 117,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.30 feet and was 130.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.60 feet, which was 136.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,800, 43,200, 36,500 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
