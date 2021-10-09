IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 117,533 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 101,742 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.99 feet, which was 119.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 56,000 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1183.80 feet, which was 133.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 13,209 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 74,387, 85,410 and 46,705 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,900 cusecs was released at Nowshera and 19,633 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.