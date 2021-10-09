UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 117,533 Cuseces Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:23 AM

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 117,533 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 101,742 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 117,533 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 101,742 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.99 feet, which was 119.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 56,000 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1183.80 feet, which was 133.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 13,209 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 74,387, 85,410 and 46,705 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,900 cusecs was released at Nowshera and 19,633 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

29 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

29 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.