IRSA Releases 118,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 118,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 125,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.84 feet and was 36.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 41,800 cusecs while the outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.45 feet, 56.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 38,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,200, 33,300, 25.500 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

