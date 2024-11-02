IRSA releases 118,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 118,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1527.40 feet and was 129.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.45 feet, which was 135.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 70,000, 43,200, 39,500 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.