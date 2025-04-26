IRSA releases 118,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 118,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 129,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.43 feet which was 29.43 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,100 cusecs and 43,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.60 feet, which was 79.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 62,700, 44,300, 34,800 and 7,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.