Open Menu

IRSA Releases 118,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 118,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 118,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 129,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.43 feet which was 29.43 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,100 cusecs and 43,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.60 feet, which was 79.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 62,700, 44,300, 34,800 and 7,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 hour ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

14 hours ago
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

14 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

14 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

14 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

14 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

14 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan