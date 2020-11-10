UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 118,900 Cusecs Water

Tue 10th November 2020

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 118,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 118,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1514.46 feet, which was 128.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.10 feet, which was 160.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,300 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70,000, 47,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

