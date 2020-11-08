UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 119,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

IRSA releases 119,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 119,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1517.42 feet, which was 131.42 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,900 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.20 feet, which was 162.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,300 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67,600, 45,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

